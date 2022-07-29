FG mulls 5% tax on call, text, Data





By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian telecommunications consumers may need to tighten their belts in the days ahead, as the Federal Government has concluded plans to impose 5% excise duty on all telecommunications services ranging from calls, SMS to data services.

This is coming as major stakeholders in the sector, the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, and National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, NATCOMS, have kicked against the move, describing it as anti-people, provocative, strange, insensitive and irresponsible.

They made their position in Abuja known at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC on the proposed implementation of excise duty on all telecommunications services in Nigeria.

The stakeholders argued that such imposition would further aggravate the suffering of the Nigerian masses who had already been pushed into hardship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper