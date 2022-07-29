Flight disruption: Calabar Airport passenger movement drops 38% to 7,403





•FG keeps mum

The flight disruption across the country due aviation fuel scarcity crisis seems to have gained momentum, as Margaret Ekpo Airport in Calabar, Cross River, recorded a decline in passengers’ movement by 4,481 in July, 2022.

This is a 38 per cent decline when compared to 11,884 passengers’ movement recorded at the airport in June, 2022.

Vanguard had reported that Nigerian airlines, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), disclosed that there would be major disruptions of flights due to scarcity of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1.

However, findings show that the development may linger with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, along with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, remaining silent over concerns by operators in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Airport Manager, Mr Ayinla Gbolahan, stated that the passengers’ influx was recorded between June 1, 2022, and July 19, 2022.

“Within the same period under review,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper