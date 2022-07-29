Katsina REC blames low voters registration on insecurity, network suspension





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhaji Jibril Zarewa has blamed the initial low number of registered voters in Katsina State on the suspension of telecommunications services in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) due to insecurity.

Zarewa made the claim why addressing journalists in the state at the INEC office on Thursday.

The shutdown of the telecommunication services, he said was part of moves by security operatives to clampdown on bandits in the state following the incessant attacks recorded in the area.

Zarewa noted that as a result of the suspension of telecommunication services in the 17 LGAs, over half of the state’s population could not access the continued voters registration exercise.

“Like some other sister states, Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, and sokoto, we (Katsina) had our own share of security challenges, particularly, in the frontline LGAs and some…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper