[PHOTOS] Freaky moments from BBNaija Level Up first pool party

By Miftaudeen Raji

It was an excitement galore as the housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 7 Level Up edition staged their first pool party in the reality TV show.

Remarkably fun, the pool party saw female housemates looking hot in their bikinis, hanging out with their male counterparts as they danced sensually in the pool.

In what could be described as a show of charm, Level 1 female housemates turned up rocking their shades, and their bikinis that got everyone talking.

The housemates came guns blazing for their Pool Party, serving abundant provocative dance moves, twerking, romantic advances and gyrations.

Bella jumped into the pool, showing off a few strokes, before Sheggz joined her in the show.

Diana pulled up a more chilled kind of vibe while staring at herself in the mirror as she danced in her white high-heel mules far from the Pool.

Chomzy, in her bright peach bikini, was quite the free spirit as she waltzed from Giddyfia to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper