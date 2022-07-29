Reno Omokri cautions BBNaija over Eloswag’s subtle campaign for Peter Obi





By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, cautioned Africa’s most popular reality TV show, BBNaija to prevent housemates from using the platform to campaign for their preferred presidential candidates.

This is coming following a subtle campaign for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi by Head of House, Eloswag on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that Eloswag stylishly campaigned for Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed when he wore a hoodie with the inscription ‘Be obedient and useful.’

In a veiled message to complain about Eloswag’s action, Omokri who had earlier said BBNaijaS7 had distracted Obi’s supporters, said such an exhibition could polarize viewers.

Omokri, via his Twitter handle, said: Dear @BBNaija, Your show is much watched in Nigeria. It is beneficial to be apolitical. Actions on the programme can polarise viewers, which is something that may have real world implications. Perhaps you may want…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper