We’ll ease difficult conditions under which Judges work – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again expressed serious concern over the current security challenges facing some parts of the country and will stop at nothing to change the tide.

The National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, said the president made his feelings known when he summoned emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the meeting deliberated on recent security challenges bedeviling the country and made resolutions to review existing strategies in fighting the scourge.

‘`Today’s meeting was convened by the President as a continuation of the meeting that took place last week to discuss the technical issues and the taskings that were given to the various security agencies.

“The meeting deliberated on all those issues, after the brief by the National Security Adviser, which is usually the procedure.

“Again, Council deems it necessary to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper