2023: Stop harassing our officials — INEC tells Police

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has advised security agencies against acts that could be interpreted as harassment of its officials ahead of next year’s general election.

INEC was reacting to the reported invitation of its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem by the State Police Command over a matter not deserving of such invitation.

National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Friday said the Commission’s attention was drawn to reports that the REC was invited and detained by the Edo State Police Command in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the State.

Okoye said; “The Commission can confirm that the REC was invited. However, the Edo State Police Command has issued a statement to clarify the situation, saying that the REC was only invited to provide…





