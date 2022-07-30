Boost for ‘Obedients’ as massive congregation receives Peter Obi at Enenche’s Dunamis [Video]





By Biodun Busari

Peter Obi (left) and Paul Enenche

A massive congregation cheered Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party upon his visit to the Dunamis International Gospel Center, on Friday to attend “the Judgement Praise Night with Pastor Paul Enenche.”

In a video seen by Vanguard on Saturday, Enenche’s wife, Becky introduced Obi during a prayer vigil of the church Friday evening.

Addressing members of the church, Becky Enenche said: “And we also have tonight, Mr Peter Obi who has joined for the service this evening.”

The entire worshippers erupted into rapturous applause and screaming as they cheered him.

The Moment Peter Obi was introduced at Dunamis Church some hours ago, Everywhere Scatter 😂😂 Omooo Obi is massive Wahala dey oo!!#Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/3s9VoPUNeI — Peter Obi pikin (@PeterObiPikin) July 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At the event, Peter Obi joined Enenche who is an advocate of Igbo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper