MOSOP anxious as Buhari orders audit on Ogoni cleanup, HYPREP





…Relieved as Buhari shelves change of ministerial supervision

…Accuse N’Delta Ministry of targeting cleanup funds

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MOVEMENT for Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for audit of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) charged with implementing problematic Ogoni Cleanup in Rivers state.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, in a Saturday afternoon tweet also acknowledged the President’s rescinding of the decision to switch ministerial supervision of HYPREP from prevailing Ministry of Environment to that of Niger Delta Affairs.

On the imperative for the HYPREP audit, Nsuke reiterated the allegation that, “Massive fraud in excess of $200 million has occurred in the agency (HYPREP). We hope the audit will be transparent and conducted with utmost integrity.”

President Buhari had in a memo dated July 29, 2022 ordered an audit of HYPREP from its inception and approved its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper