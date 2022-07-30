ONE DAY TO GO: Huge crowds besiege voters registration centres





By Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Festus Ahon, Gabriel Enogholase, Samuel Oyadongha, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emem Idio, Peter Okutu, Chioma Onuegbu, James Ogunnike & Steve Oko

FORTY eight hours to the end of the voters’ registration exercise, Nigerians, in their numbers trooped to registration centres across the country, yesterday, to get listed for the highly prized Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC. The exercise, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will end on July 31. So, Nigerians who are 18 years and above who want to register, replace lost card or transfer their voting location have today and tomorrow to do so.

Across the country, yesterday, many registration centres were over crowded raising fears that many people may not be registered.

Governor Diri cancels sanitation in Bayelsa

To enable eligible Bayelsans to partake in the exercise, Governor Douye Diri directed the cancellation of the statewide environmental…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper