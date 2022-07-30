Palm oil,  key to economic prosperity in Niger Delta — Dikio





By Samuel Oyadongha

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has urged youths in the Niger Delta to explore opportunities in palm oil business, describing it as the first economic mainstay of the region.

He recalled that the region was initially and historically notable for palm oil business, noting that it was still selling more than oil and gas globally.

Dikio stated this in Yenagoa, at a workshop organized by a group of ex-agitators working for sustained peace with theme, ‘Niger Delta, a New Market to Explore’.

Speaking to the youth groups that attended the workshop, Dikio, who delivered the keynote address, urged them to create the Niger Delta of their dreams, insisting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper