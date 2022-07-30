PHOTOS: Queens College celebrates outstanding students at Prizegiving Day





By Hafeez Bolarinwa

Foremost girl’s College in Nigeria, Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, on Thursday, 28 July, rolled out it’s red carpet in honour of its students and staff who performed excellently in the course of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Miss Kalu Gift, honoured with award as Best-Behaved Senior Girl, by Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, Principal, Queens College, Lagos.

The Principal Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye in her speech acknowledged and appreciated the Federal Ministry of Education and Queens College Old Girls Association for their constant financial and moral support. She said “adoration to the Most High God whose invisible hands has been our anchor to be part of another Speech and Prize Giving Day. I equally appreciate the Federal Ministry of Education for the constant financial and moral support which made it possible for the smooth running of the school”.

Miss Alimi Aisha being presented with the Award for the Best Student in Islamic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper