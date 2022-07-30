Sultan calls for prayers, fasting over Nigeria’s myriad of problems 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Disturbed by the myriad of problems facing Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto had called on Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion of the New Islamic year to pray fervently and supplicate to Almighty Allah for peace in the country.

Dr. Khalid AbubakarAliyu,Secretary-General of the Jama’atuNasrilIslam, JNI, said in a statement that the call was made by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI while declaring Saturday, 30th July, 2023 as the commencement of Muharram 1444AH,in-sha’Allah.

“JNI National Headquarters therefore felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, on the inception of the new Hijrah Calendar.We particularly wish the President-General, JNI, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, and the Muslim Ummah across the country a prosperous and peaceful new Hijrah year.”

“The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, JNI, calls on the Nigerian Muslims to please in the name of Allah, the Most High not to relent in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper