US Pastor robbed during service charged for stealing member’s $90,000 life savings

By Biodun Busari

A Brooklyn-based pastor in New York, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewellery during a livestreamed church service, has been charged with stealing $90,000 from a member of the congregation in 2021.

A lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court accused Whitehead of persuading Pauline Anderson, a 56-year-old woman, to put almost all of her life savings into one of his businesses.

Whitehead convinced Anderson to get the money on the pretext that he wanted to help her procure a home despite her poor credit records.

According to the suit, reported by New York Post on Thursday, Whitehead agreed to pay Anderson $100 per month because her savings were her only source of income.

Early last year, after months passed without the regular instalments or any movement on the home purchase, Whitehead reportedly notified Anderson that he was treating her investment as a contribution to his then campaign for Brooklyn borough…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper