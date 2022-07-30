Wike an indispensable political leader, says Dogara





…As Wike hosts fmr Speaker, fmr SGF, in Port Harcourt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon

Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as an indispensable political leader.

Dogara, along with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, were in Port Harcourt as guests Wike, a day after the visitors met with northern leaders in Abuja, canvassing votes against Muslim Muslim presidency come 2023.

Emerging from a closed door meeting held at Governor Wike’s country home in Rumueprikom, Port Harcourt, both visitors hinted that the move borders on building bridges for an all-inclusive Nigeria.

Dogara said, “Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria.

“So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper