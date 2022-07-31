Always be circumspect, Adebayo admonishes leaders over Buhari’s 2015 tweet





Using President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 tweet as measure of insecurity in the country, Prince Adewole Adebayo has advised Nigerian leaders, especially those seeking public office to be circumspect in whatever they do, especially when it concerns the interest of the public so that such action may not come to hunt them later.

Adebayo, the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in a tweet recently, admonished President Buhari to either sit up as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to do a good job or say goodbye to his office, even as he advised him to issue operational orders for immediate liquidation of all enemy combatants.

Adebayo, via his verified tweeter [email protected]_Adebayo, was reacting to President Buhari’s tweet of 2015 where he, as the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, was admonishing former President Goodluck Jonathan over the insecurity in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper