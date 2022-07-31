APC pushes for diaspora voting





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has advocated the need to allow Nigerians in the diaspora exercise their franchises in future elections without having to leave their countries of residence.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka made the advocacy at the weekend in London during a town hall meeting with young Nigerians in diaspora.

In his lead presentation, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard, Yakubu said Nigeria, with a growing population of over 200 million people, whose majority are in the youthful age, must as a matter of deliberate policy evolve deliberate programmes to not only accommodate the youth but initiate them into leadership programmes.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Young Nigerians in Diaspora As Stakeholders in the Birthing of The Next Dispensation”, Ajaka said; “I am of the conviction that the role of Nigerians in the diaspora as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper