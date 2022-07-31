APC refutes report of mass defection in Kebbi





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted report claiming mass defection from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

Alhaji Suleiman Argungun, the National Organising Secretary, APC said this when he spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Argungun, also a former deputy governor of the state said that contrary to the report, only two lawmakers, Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya and Sen. Adamu Aliero left the APC for PDP, saying however, that they left because they were defeated at the party’s primaries in the state.

He described the report as mischievous and fictitious aimed at popularising the opposition party in the state.

“The report has it that a former deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, APC Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi South, Alhaji Atiku Alaramma Warra and former Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Ummar among others have left the party.

“These are all mere mischief of the PDP and its few supporters who are bent on making the…





