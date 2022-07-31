APC sweeps Ebonyi LG polls





The Ebonyi State Electoral Commission has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government elections held on Saturday.

The Commission said the ruling party won the polls in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Mr Jossy Eze, made the announcement in Abakaliki on Sunday at the commission’s Headquarters.

According to Eze, APC won all the 13 local government chairmanship seats and the 171 councillorship seats.

He commended the electorate for ensuring that the polls were free and peaceful.

“By the power vested in me by the law, I hereby declare the results of the Chairmanship of each of the 13 local government as follows.

“One, Abakaliki Local Government, Mr Ebere Nwogba of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the majority of valid votes cast at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper