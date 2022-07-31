Brutal murder of young girl: Ebonyi Government exonerates Fulani herdsmen





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Government, Thursday exonerated Fulani herdsmen from the brutal murder of a young girl (names withheld) in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Government argued that “the community has not seen anything linking her death with the Fulani Herdsmen, moreso there is no Herders’ camp in the area.”

In a statement by Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, the State Government condemned the killing of the innocent girl adding that “The unfortunate incident is the handiwork of yet to be identified criminals who attacked and killed the deceased on her way, through a track road, back from where she went to process cassava at Agbegbor village in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area.”

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a trending social media post over a young girl found dead in a village in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper