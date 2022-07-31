Defection hits APC, as 5000 members defect to PDP in Cross River





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The battle for the soul of Cross River state has continued to gather momentum as about 5, 000 All Progressives Congress (APC) members have defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Northern senatorial District

Vanguard learned that the defectors include, former APC wards and chapter officers, women leaders, leaders of Hausa community in Ogoja, Yala, Bekwarra, Obanliku and Obudu as well as LP candidates in the last Ogoja/Yala federal Constituency and aspirants in the last congresses.

Receiving the defectors at TTC field Igoli-Ogoja on Saturday, the Vice Chairman of PDP Northern Senatorial district, Chief Austine Edibe, lauded them for their courage to join the party at this nick of time.

He enjoined them to go back to their respective wards and work for the success of PDP in 2023, adding that the wards that deliver highest votes would be re-warded with more dividends of democracy.

Also welcoming the defectors, Sen Jarigbe Agom…





