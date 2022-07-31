Ebonyi LG Polls: Umahi commends electoates for massive turnout





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC for the smooth conduct of the July 30th, 2022, Local Government election in the State.

Umahi stated this while casting his vote at his Onuofukuru Umunaga Uburu polling unit, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Umahi while lauding EBSIEC for the early commencement of accreditation and voting at the respective polling units, commended the Electorates for turning out in their numbers to exercise their right of franchise.

“I can say that I am quite satisfied with what I have seen and the reports I am getting from across the state.

“It is very peaceful, the turnout is quite impressive and the people are voting very freely for candidates of their preferences.

“There is no other political party in Ebonyi State, we have done quite well and no other political party in Ebonyi can boast of any reason why anybody…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper