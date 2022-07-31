FBN Holdings grows half year profitability by 45% to N66bn





.

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has recorded a 45 per cent growth in its profitability to N66 billion for the six months operating period ended June 30th (H1’22) from N45.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2021 (H1’21).

As a result, profit after tax grew by 48.6 per cent to N56.5 billion in H1’22 from N38.1 billion in H1’21.

The company disclosed this in its unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2022, which showed that the huge growth in profitability was driven by 22.4 per cent growth in gross earnings which rose to N359.2 billion in H1’22 from N293.4 billion in H1’21.

Also contributing to the growth in profitability was an 18 per cent fall in impairment charges for losses to bad loans, which fell to N21.7 billion in H1’22 from N26.7 billion in H1’21.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper