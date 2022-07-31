HEINEKEN: Innovative ideation, key to our brand buildingstrategies — Oloche





By Tunde Oso

HEINEKEN, a centenarian premium lager beer brand on the stable of Nigerian Breweries Ltd continues to endear itself to its teeming consumers of discerning beer drinkers, increasing in brand equity while recording huge profits for its investors.

In an exclusive media chat with select journalists, Sampson Oloche, Head – Premium, Sessionable, Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the secret behind the phenomenal growth of the brand Heineken lies with its unique brand building strategies and unbeatable records of innovative ideation. He spoke on several other issues as well. Excerpts:

As a centenarian brand with presence in over 192 countries of the world, how has the brand sustained its market relevance and equity in the Nigerian lager beer market?

Basically, I think Heineken sets itself a very high standard and so it starts right from the product level. The ingredients for beer, we use the highest quality ingredients across board and the process is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper