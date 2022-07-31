Herbalist in Police net for raping client





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herbalist, Samson Ogundele, a resident of Referefu area of Oja Odan in Yewa South local government area of the State, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a young girl (name withheld) who came to his house on consultation.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ogundele, a resident of Referefu area of Oja Odan in Yewa South local government area of the State, arrested following a report lodged at Oja Odan divisional headquarters by the victim.

She reported that “she is an hairdressing apprentice, and that a sum of one thousand naira got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them”.

“On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper