Innoson Motors debt claims mischievous, half-truths, cheap blackmail — Imo Govt

Imo state government has described as distasteful and cheap blackmail the claim by Innoson Motors that it is owing the company N2.5b being cost of the vehicles it supplied to it some months ago, insisting that the company’s claim are half truths ,intended to impugn on the integrity of the state government for ulterior motives.

Reacting to a threat by the company that it is filling a lawsuit to recover” over N2.5B debt owed’ it by the state government, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba deplored the manner the company is going about the recovery of the so called debt.

The Commissioner said the truth is that the government bought vehicles worth over N5b from Innoson motors and has so far paid them N3.5b.

According to him, contrary to the claim of Innoson Motors, the said N2.5b is actually the balance due from the original value of the purchase. He regretted that Innoson motors, for reasons best known to them, decided to hide this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper