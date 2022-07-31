Nnamdi Kanu: IPoB hits northern group hard over UN order





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday lashed out at the Northern Coalition Group, NCG, over a statement credited to it concerning a recent United Nations, UN, Working Group on Human Rights and Arbitrary Detention opinion for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The UN had, on July 23, asked the Nigerian government to immediately and unconditionally release Kanu from detention.

The directive followed an indictment of both Nigeria and Kenya governments by the UN group for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of the IPoB leader, without due process.

IpoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that NCG’s attack on the UN betrays the mindset of members of the group and how undemocratic and lawless they could be.

The statement read: “The attention of the IPOB has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper