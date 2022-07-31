Police in Enugu seek parents of child found wandering





Police in Enugu State on Sunday appealed to parents or relatives of a girl found wandering on Enugu-Nsukka Road, to show up and claim the child.

Eleven-year-old Chidimma Oforndukwe was found at Ugwogo-Nike within Enugu East Local Government Area axis of the road.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated that a Samaritan found Chidimma wandering about on July 18 and took her to Unity Police Division, Ibagwa-Nike near Enugu.

“She gave her parent’s name as Mr Anthony Ezeakor and Mrs Nnenna Oforndukwe respectively; and her place of origin as Oha-Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Efforts so far made to trace the parents or relatives to identify and claim the child, have proved abortive.

“The parents and or relatives of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper