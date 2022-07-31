Police vow to unravel killers of prospective corps member in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has said that it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to unravel killers of a prospective Corps member, Miss. Eunice Igweike, who was posted to the state for her National Youth Service scheme.

The deceased, it was gathered was a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State. She was on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, having been deployed under the 2022 Batch B Service Year.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with Vanguard in Abeokuta, the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police suspected a case of murder, because the corpse of Eunice was found in a bush path around Sagamu.

“The command had commenced investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made”.

“The lady was not yet a corps member, because she going to the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Sagamu. She ha not been mobilized. She was a prospective…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper