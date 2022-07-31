The Michael Johnson bad belle





We were told that when Nathanael was told about Jesus of Nazareth, he responded with some guile, “what good can come out of Nazareth?”

The truth however, is that “From Nazareth came peace. From Nazareth came courage. From Nazareth came Christ”

I am however, not comparing our world beater and record breaker, Oluwatobiloba Amusan to Jesus Christ but just using her case at the recently held World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA to situate the nonsensical thoughts of former 400m world record holder, Michael Johnson on her excellent performance in the women’s 100m hurdles.

To Johnson and some other BBC pundits who watched as Amusan awed her fellow athletes and the world at large, “ what good can ever come out of Nigeria?”

Because Nigeria is not only a third world country but a black African country, Johnson and his cohorts didn’t believe Amusan had the capacity to win a World Championships…





