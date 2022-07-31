Think you should have married your true love?





Dear Bunmi

WHO would you call the love of your life? Is it the person you still think of with a bit of nostalgia regardless of whether the relationship lasted or not? Many of us believe that our first grand passion, rather than the dependable type we end up marrying, should be revered. According to a recent survey, one in seven admit they didn’t end up with their ‘true’ love and opted for ‘second best’ instead. Some 40 years ago, Chika dumped the so called ‘love of my life’ and was lucky enough to go on to be happily married to her late husband whom she lost to a heart attack last year.

“Despite my good fortune in settling down with a decent husband, my mind fluttered from time to time when I recalled Taofic, my first love.

“When we met all those years ago, Taofic and I had the odds stacked against us – he coming from a very wealthy Muslim family and me from a modest Christian home. There’d already been an ‘understanding’ he would get married to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper