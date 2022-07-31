Tinubu’s amazing story





.

By Kayode Oladele

I have a story to tell. It is one that is personal to me, unrelated to the rumours I have heard by word of mouth or on social media. This is my story of a Nigerian I have known for three decades.

I was 13 years old in 1992, holed up in a boarding school in the newly minted Kogi State, but still found ways to follow the exciting transition to democracy during this period. At that early age, I was a keen supporter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a progressive by default.

It was an ideology passed through bloodline. Some of the SDP figures I admired during this transition period were Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Silas Daniyan, Iyorchia Ayu, Babagana Kingibe, Jonathan Zwingina, Dapo Sarumi, Femi Agbalajobi, and then Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola who came late in the party but took it by storm.

At this point and throughout the politics and drama of the Jos convention that produced MKO Abiola as the presidential candidate, I never heard of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper