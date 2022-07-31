Why we spent N500m on research, innovation — NCC





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has committed over N500 million to the Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions across the country to facilitate research and innovations.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta who disclosed this at forum with Academia, Industry and Other Stakeholders in Kano at the weekend.

He said the funds have been committed to research grants to universities and tertiary institutions, including professorial chairs in the universities in salient areas to drive development in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

Danbatta said the Commission is now focused on supporting the academia in the commercialisation of the prototypes from these innovative researches as this is relevant to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s policy towards achieving indigenous technology for sustainable development of our country.

He said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper