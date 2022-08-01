2023 Presidency: NCEF blasts APC, PDP for fielding Muslim candidates





By Sam Eyoboka, Omezia Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike, LAGOS

The National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has condemned the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for fielding Muslim presidential candidates, 13 years into an insurgency in the country.

The group also faulted the current debate on the same-faith ticket, arguing that next year’s election was a process to define democracy and not over sharia rulership.

It described the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 presidential election as unconscionable.

But in a swift reaction last night, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Yakubu Ajaka, regretted that following the sentiments that had trailed the emergence of the party’s candidates for next presidential election, Nigerians seemed to have unfortunately thrown away competence, capacity, and qualification.

This came on a day President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN,…





