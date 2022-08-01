Army allegedly dehumanize Town Union President in Enugu Community





By Ikechukwu Odu



Officers of the Nigerian Army enforcing curfew imposed on the people of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State by the state government have allegedly dehumanized a Town Union President of Imufu community, Lawrence Mamah, in the council area.

Mamah, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police told Vanguard that his problem started when a yet-to-be-identified Army Major commanding the troops enforcing the curfew invited him to his office to demand for the list of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, and Eastern Security Network, ESN, allegedly operating in his area.

He also informed Vanguard that when he told the army officer that he had no knowledge of the operation of the above-mentioned groups in his area, he allegedly started brutalising him, hitting him with bench and tied his hands like a common criminal.

He further said that even though he introduced himself as a stakeholder in his community, the officer refused to free…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper