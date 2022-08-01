



By Adesina Wahab

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have extended their ongoing strike by another four weeks.

It was gathered by our correspondent that the decision was taken at the National Executive Council NEC meeting of the union in Abuja and it followed the inability of the union to resolve its face-off with the Federal Government.

The union has been on strike since February 14 this year.

Breaking: ASUU extends strike by four weeks





Source: Vanguard Newspaper