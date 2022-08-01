LCFE, Heritage Bank, others unlock N445trn commodities ecosystem





Lagos Commodities and Future Exchange (LCFE), Heritage Bank Plc, Capital Market players and other stakeholders have unlocked the $1trillion, (about N445trillion) commodities ecosystem as avenue to diversify the economy from a crude oil dependent economy to other critical economic sectors.

This was revealed at the historic commissioning ceremony and official launch of Lagos Commodities & Futures Exchange, with the theme, “New Order, Driving Nigeria’s Economy Through the Commodities Ecosystem,” last week in Lagos.

This feat, according to key stakeholders, will catalyze and transform the Nigerian economy to create value, wealth restore growth and build global competitive economy.

Giving his Goodwill message, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, specifically stated that as the lead settlement bank in partnership with key stakeholders that are critical to the success of this project, it considered the launch of LCFE as huge potential to unlock the opportunities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper