Lead campaign against oil industry-induced pollution, Daukoru charges HOSTCOM

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—FORMER Minister of State for Energy and Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom Mingi XII, in Bayelsa State, King Edmound Daukoru, has charged the leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, to focus on drawing more attention to the issue of oil industry induced environmental pollution in Niger Delta.

The monarch who decried the incessant cases of oil pollution in the region and its attendant negative impacts on the socio-economic lives of the host communities, said Ogoniland was not the only polluted area in the Niger Delta, as almost every part of the region was polluted.

Daukoru, who is also the HOSTCOM Board of Trustees Chairman, spoke during the inauguration of the national elected executives officers of the body in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He charged the newly inaugurated executives to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded and continue to educate and enlighten members on their…





