Lowering UTME cut-off mark ‘ll spur competition, education dev’t – Stakeholders





Stakeholders in the education sector in the North-East have said that continuous lowering of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off mark would encourage competition and educational development in the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions of learning and other stakeholders on July 21, adopted 140 cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The board adopted 140 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education, respectively.

Some of the stakehokders who spoke in Bauchi, Damaturu, Dutse, Gombe, Maiduguri and Yola, described the move as a welcome development, saying it would provide level playing ground for candidates seeking admission into universities and other institutions.

While others dismissed it as inimical to sustainable development of tertiary education in the country.

Mr Mubarak Tanko, a Lecturer in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper