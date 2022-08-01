Peter Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, laments social media impostors





By Biodun Busari

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has lamented that some impostors use social media platforms to spread information contrary to his disposition.

Baba-Ahmed, Monday, disclosed that he had battled impostors in the last decade, adding that it got worse when he emerged as the running mate to the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi.

The former Kaduna senator raised the alarm while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The 46-year-old founder of Baze University said that popularity came with its consequence, as he added that his reputation was at stake over the activities of impersonators who had opened several accounts in his name.

Baba-Ahmed said, “Impostors had, right from the inception of the various social media platforms, opened accounts in my name without my knowledge or approval. I wrote several complaints accordingly, which were never attended to satisfactorily.

“This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper