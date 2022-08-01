Strike continues as ASUU NEC fails to suspend action 





By Adesina Wahab

The industrial action by members of the Academic Sftaff Union of Universities, ASUU, will continue as members of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the union did not consider the option of suspending the action at its meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday in Abuja.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the national leadership of the union only briefed the meeting on their interactions and submissions made to the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee set up the Federal Government to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement with the union.

A source said the leadership also told the meeting about the intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the matter and the subsequent nationwide solidarity rallies held by the Congress and its affiliates last week.

“Since there is no sign of any serious commitment on the part of the government, there was no need for the NEC to consider suspending the strike. Can anybody say this is what the goverement is offering?…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper