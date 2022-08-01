Sudden Death: Cardiologist mulls early detection of heart-related diseases





Dr Camellus Ezeugwu, an Interventional Cardiologist and the founder of Heart Diseases Prevention and Training Centre, Nsukka, says detecting heart-related diseases early will help prevent sudden death.

Ezeugwu said this in Nsukka on Monday during a workshop organised for staff of the centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that heart-related diseases are a collection of diseases and conditions that caused cardiovascular problems to human body.

According to Ezeugwu, prevention is the most cost effective and most life saving approach to healthcare, especially in heart related diseases.

Ezeugwu is also an assistant Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Maryland, United States of America.

He said he established the centre to help detect and manage heart-related diseases.

"I have the inspiration to establish this centre as far back as 1972 as a young man when I made the decision that I will be a medical doctor in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper