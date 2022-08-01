Vote buying as cear and present danger





.

By Nick Dazang

SHORTLY after Professor Attahiru Jega assumed office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in June 2010, his first major outing was a visit to the INEC state headquarters office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. By the same token, shortly after Professor Mahmood Yakubu was inaugurated as INEC Chairman on October 21, 2015, he replicated Professor Jega’s pilgrimage with modifications.

He visited the South-West geopolitical zone, by beginning with a tour of the INEC state headquarters office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

After receiving a rousing welcome by the Oyo State INEC officials, the media savvy Professor Yakubu flagged off a visit of media houses in the zone with a robust engagement with the editorial board of Tribune Newspapers at Imalefalafia, Ibadan. One of the issues raised by a member of the Tribune editorial board was how Professor Yakubu intended to address the scourge of of vote-buying and selling also known…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper