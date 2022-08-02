10 of 150 northerners intercepted in Ibadan escape, others escorted into Ogun





The travellers.

By Dare Fasube

Ten of the 150 travellers from the North, intercepted by Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, escaped security agents, while the others were escorted into Ogun State, where they said was their destination.

Vanguard gathered that the travellers, who were arrested in Bodija market and detained near the axis, were travelling from Zamfara en route Ogere, in Ogun State.

It was also gathered that the 10 took to their heels when they saw the Amotekun personnel.

Some residents around Bodija market area had notified Amotekun of their suspicion on sighting the truck loaded with bags of onions, beans and potatoes.

Also, motorcycles, men, women, youths and children stuffed in between the bags.

The truck was subsequently moved to office of Amotekun at Dandaru in Ibadan, where the travellers were interrogated while items in the truck were offloaded and the truck…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper