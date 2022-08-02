16 persons perish in Lagos auto crash





By Evelyn Usman

Sixteen persons were killed in an auto crash that occurred along Alaro city, in Epe area of Lagos, in the early hours of today.

The tragic incident involving two vehicles: a white commercial bus with plate number KTN 262YJ and an articulated truck with an unknown plate number, was attributed to impaired visibility and reckless driving within the construction corridor.

Twenty-three male adults were said to be in the commercial bus which destination could not be ascertained as of press time.

While 16 of them lost their lives, five of them sustained injury, while the rest two were rescued by officials of the Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC without injury.

The Lagos Sector Command Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olabisi Sanusi, who confirmed the incident, said, ” The auto crash happened at about 3 am today. FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on the ground to ensure prompt recovery and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper