2023: Onoh clarifies insistence on Tinubu for president





By Dennis Agbo

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Dr. Josef Onoh, has shed more light on the reason why he is campaigning for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to become the next president of Nigeria, despite their different political affiliations.

According to Onoh, his insistence on Tinubu is anchored on the Southern Nigeria leaders, particularly the governors, which comprised of both PDP and APC governors, who met in Asaba, Enugu, and Lagos, respectively, where they insisted that the next president of Nigeria, come 2023, must emerge from Southern Nigeria.

Onoh said that despite his being a member of the PDP, he will vote for all candidates of the PDP, particularly in his home state of Enugu, but will not support the party’s presidential candidate because his party, the PDP, chose to select a Northern presidential candidate, even when the party’s constitution stipulates that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper