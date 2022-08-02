Capacity to lead: Datti-Ahmed tackles Okowa over Peter Obi

,
…Peter Obi lacks experience to lead Nigeria— Okowa
…Okowa has no idea of what capacity is, Obi most qualified for presidency – Datti Ahmed …Raises alarm over fake accounts on social media
By Olayinka Ajayi
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, were at each others throat, yesterday, over the purported capacity of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, to lead the country.
Okowa, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke in an interview with BBC Pidgin.
But in a swift reaction, Datti-Ahmed said Okowa had no idea what capacity is, adding that Obi remained the most qualified for the Presidency.
Admitting that Obi has experience from being a former governor, he, however, added that it was not “deep” enough to lead Nigeria.
He said: ‘’I did not say he won’t have any votes, he will have. But what I’m saying is that…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper