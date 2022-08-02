Capacity to lead: Datti-Ahmed tackles Okowa over Peter Obi





,

…Peter Obi lacks experience to lead Nigeria— Okowa

…Okowa has no idea of what capacity is, Obi most qualified for presidency – Datti Ahmed …Raises alarm over fake accounts on social media

By Olayinka Ajayi

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, were at each others throat, yesterday, over the purported capacity of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, to lead the country.

Okowa, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

But in a swift reaction, Datti-Ahmed said Okowa had no idea what capacity is, adding that Obi remained the most qualified for the Presidency.

Admitting that Obi has experience from being a former governor, he, however, added that it was not “deep” enough to lead Nigeria.

He said: ‘’I did not say he won’t have any votes, he will have. But what I’m saying is that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper