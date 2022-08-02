Dino Melaye, PDP, APC afraid of OBIdient Movement – Ogene





…says Nigerians ‘ve already rejected them

…describes former Senator as poor student of history

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, has taken a swipe at Senator Dino Melaye for saying Peter Obi had no national visibility until Atiku Abubakar brought him into limelight in 2019.

Ogene who was a former deputy chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs of the House of Representatives was reacting to Senator Melaye’s claim Obi who was the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming coming 2022 general elections was discovered nationally by Atiku who himself is flying the flag of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in the same poll.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, Ogene reasoned that it was either Melaye missed his Civics classes, or was simply a poor student of current affairs, to have described a pacesetting two-time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper