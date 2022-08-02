INEC warns against fake site calling for voter registration





Following the suspension of voter registration, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed an online website asking the Nigerian populace to enrol for a permanent voters card (PVC).

By Biodun Busari

The fake site claimed that the Federal Government has ratified individual registration online to avoid needless crowds in the “NIMC” centres.

INEC, however, in a statement by the Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Monday, disassociated itself from the phony site.

The statement partly read, “The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper