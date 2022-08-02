Monkeypox: LASUTH confirms Vanguard’s story





.

…Says no cause for alarm

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

The management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH on Monday confirmed the case of monkeypox reported in the hospital as published by Vanguard, even as it explained that all necessary measures have been taken in line with global best practices to avert crisis.

Confirming the development in a press statement, the management said there was no cause for alarm as all members of staff involved in the management of the patient have been profiled.

The statement further reads: “The attention of management and staff of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has been drawn to a newspaper publication on Monday 1st August, 2022 on the above subject matter. It is important that we provide this information to members of the public in order to prevent a possible state of panic in the communities and to put the incident in the right context.

“First and foremost, Monkeypox is a viral disease,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper